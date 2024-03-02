Newcastle United host Wolverhampton Wanderers at St James' Park this afternoon - here's how Eddie Howe's matchday squad could look.

The Magpies have recently welcomed Joe Willock, Alexander Isak and Elliot Anderson back from injury. Matt Targett is also close to a return after four months out with a hamstring issue.

Isak has started the last two matches while Willock is in contention for his first Premier League start since November. Anderson will likely remain on the bench after coming on as a late substitute during the penalty shootout win at Blackburn Rovers in the FA Cup.

While the likes of Nick Pope, Joelinton, Callum Wilson and Sandro Tonali remain out, Newcastle's squad of available players is starting to look stronger for the final 12 matches of the league season. The Magpies currently sit 10th in the Premier League, one point and one place behind Wolves.

And head coach Eddie Howe is pleased that his side's injury crisis is clearing up as things stand.

"Of course, we have a really strong squad when everyone is fit," he told The Gazette. "I don't think that can be underestimated, but to see that full strength you need everyone in their best condition and even when everyone is in their best condition, there is no guarantee of results in the Premier League.