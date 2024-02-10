Newcastle United face Nottingham Forest at the City Ground tonight (5:30pm kick-off) aiming to bounce back from dropping points against Luton Town last weekend. That result left the Magpies in 9th place in the table and falling behind their rivals for a European place.

Moreover, this match will have extra significance for Eddie Howe’s side after they were defeated 3-1 by Forest on Boxing Day. That match saw former Magpie Chris Wood net a hat-trick, although injury means he will not feature against them this time around.

Whilst Newcastle’s injury issues have started to subside a little, they will again be without Alexander Isak whilst Anthony Gordon is expected to miss out after picking up an ankle injury against the Hatters.

With that in mind, here, we take a look at the starting side Howe could name for Newcastle United’s clash with Nottingham Forest:

1 . GK: Martin Dubravka Dubravka has put in some impressive performances of late, but has conceded 15 goals in Newcastle's last five Premier League matches. Although not all his fault, it is a record that he will want to improve starting on Saturday.

2 . RB: Kieran Trippier Trippier ended his long wait without a goal last weekend and has moved into second in the Premier League assist table behind only Ollie Watkins.

3 . CB: Fabian Schar Schar has impressed this season but will be disappointed with the amount of goals his side have conceded of late. A clean sheet at the City Ground will be most welcome.