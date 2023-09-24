Newcastle United predicted starting XI v Sheffield United as £79m trio come in - gallery
Newcastle United travel to Sheffield United this afternoon (4:30pm kick-off) - here’s our predicted line-up for the match.
Newcastle go into the match on the back of a 1-0 win at home to Brentford last time out in the Premier League and a 0-0 draw at AC Milan in the Champions League on Tuesday night. The Magpies’ training time over the past week has been limited with a number of changes expected for the trip to Bramall Lane.
Eddie Howe has several players ruled out for the match including Joe Willock, Joelinton and Emil Krafth while goalkeeper Martin Dubravka recovers from illness.
The Newcastle team news will land at 3:30pm as they look to pick up their first away win of the 2023-24 season.
Here is our predicted line-up for the match...