News you can trust since 1849
BREAKING
Police officer who stamped on man’s head during arrest sacked
UK signs new ocean treaty but net zero u-turn 'already undermining it'
Police searching for three men over Raheem Sterling burglary
Wilko reveals dates for final store closures following its collapse
RSPCA centres jam-packed with 'cruelly abandoned' guinea pigs
Natwest makes pledge after glitch with its cash machines

Newcastle United predicted starting XI v Sheffield United as £79m trio come in - gallery

Newcastle United travel to Sheffield United this afternoon (4:30pm kick-off) - here’s our predicted line-up for the match.

Dominic Scurr
By Dominic Scurr
Published 24th Sep 2023, 12:12 BST
Updated 24th Sep 2023, 12:18 BST

Newcastle go into the match on the back of a 1-0 win at home to Brentford last time out in the Premier League and a 0-0 draw at AC Milan in the Champions League on Tuesday night. The Magpies’ training time over the past week has been limited with a number of changes expected for the trip to Bramall Lane.

Eddie Howe has several players ruled out for the match including Joe Willock, Joelinton and Emil Krafth while goalkeeper Martin Dubravka recovers from illness.

The Newcastle team news will land at 3:30pm as they look to pick up their first away win of the 2023-24 season.

Here is our predicted line-up for the match...

Pope has kept back-to-back clean sheets and was instrumental in ensuring Newcastle left the San Siro with a point on Tuesday evening.

1. GK: Nick Pope

Pope has kept back-to-back clean sheets and was instrumental in ensuring Newcastle left the San Siro with a point on Tuesday evening.

Photo Sales
Trippier put in a captain’s display against AC Milan, keeping both Rafael Leao and Theo Hernandezquiet for the majority of the game. A repeat performance will be needed at Bramall Lane.

2. RB: Kieran Trippier

Trippier put in a captain’s display against AC Milan, keeping both Rafael Leao and Theo Hernandezquiet for the majority of the game. A repeat performance will be needed at Bramall Lane.

Photo Sales
Schar put in a very composed display at the San Siro and will head to Bramall Lane aiming to help keep a third clean sheet in eight days.

3. CB: Fabian Schar

Schar put in a very composed display at the San Siro and will head to Bramall Lane aiming to help keep a third clean sheet in eight days.

Photo Sales
Sunday will be the first time Botman will face Sheffield United in a competitive fixture. He is yet to score for the Magpies since joining last summer - could that change this weekend?

4. CB: Sven Botman

Sunday will be the first time Botman will face Sheffield United in a competitive fixture. He is yet to score for the Magpies since joining last summer - could that change this weekend?

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:TwitterSheffield UnitedHomeTeam newsChampions LeaguePremier LeagueAC MilanBrentfordEmil KrafthEddie Howe