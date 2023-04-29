News you can trust since 1849
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
19 hours ago Martin Lewis issues urgent warning to mobile phone users
1 hour ago More acts announced for King Charles’ Coronation Concert
14 hours ago All state schools in England could be closed due to strikes
15 hours ago End of Wikipedia in UK possible under online safety bill
18 hours ago Body found in reservoir was murdered Marelle Sturrock’s fiancé
18 hours ago GMB union vote to accept government’s pay offer
Newcastle United’s Jacob Murphy congratulates Alexander Isak for the assist after scoring the club’s fourth goal at Godison Park.Newcastle United’s Jacob Murphy congratulates Alexander Isak for the assist after scoring the club’s fourth goal at Godison Park.
Newcastle United’s Jacob Murphy congratulates Alexander Isak for the assist after scoring the club’s fourth goal at Godison Park.

Confirmed Newcastle United injury & late doubts sees three changes - predicted XI v Southampton gallery

Newcastle United host Southampton at St James’ Park on Sunday (2pm kick-off) - but how could Eddie Howe’s side line-up?

Dominic Scurr
By Dominic Scurr
Published 28th Apr 2023, 16:58 BST
Updated 29th Apr 2023, 11:00 BST

Newcastle will be hoping to make it three wins in a row and eight in their last nine Premier League matches when they face bottom-of-the-table Southampton on Sunday. Howe’s side currently sit third in the table with six games remaining as they close in on Champions League qualification.

Although it is far from mathematically certain, Newcastle are eight points inside the Champions League places with a game in hand on Tottenham Hotspur in fifth. But Southampton are fighting for their lives at the bottom of the table as they sit six points from safety with just five games to go.

They will be in desperate need of a win this weekend in order to give themselves a realistic chance of survival this season.

Newcastle go into the game having scored 10 goals in their last two games but Howe hasn’t been afraid to change up his winning side as he made three changes for the match against Everton at Goodison Park on Thursday evening.

Both Joelinton and Sean Longstaff were injury concerns after the match with the latter having to be withdrawn. The duo have been virtually ever present in the United side this season as Howe prepares to make some big calls.

But one player who won’t be available is winger Allan Saint-Maximin, who remains out with a hamstring issue.

Here is our predicted Newcastle United line-up for the match...

Has started every league match for Newcastle United so far this season. Will be eyeing only his second clean sheet in his last 14 matches stretching back to the Carabao Cup semi-final against Southampton in January.

1. GK: Nick Pope

Has started every league match for Newcastle United so far this season. Will be eyeing only his second clean sheet in his last 14 matches stretching back to the Carabao Cup semi-final against Southampton in January. Photo: Stu Forster

Photo Sales
Set to lead the side out again on Sunday.

2. RB: Kieran Trippier

Set to lead the side out again on Sunday.

Photo Sales
Denied his second goal of the season at Everton. Grabbed two assists last time out at St James’ Park.

3. CB: Fabian Schar

Denied his second goal of the season at Everton. Grabbed two assists last time out at St James’ Park.

Photo Sales
The only outfield regular not to have found the net so far this season. Will be looking to grab his first goal for the club before the end of the campaign.

4. CB: Sven Botman

The only outfield regular not to have found the net so far this season. Will be looking to grab his first goal for the club before the end of the campaign.

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:SouthamptonEddie HoweChampions LeaguePremier LeagueTottenham Hotspur