Newcastle United host Southampton at St James’ Park on Sunday (2pm kick-off) - but how could Eddie Howe’s side line-up?

Newcastle will be hoping to make it three wins in a row and eight in their last nine Premier League matches when they face bottom-of-the-table Southampton on Sunday. Howe’s side currently sit third in the table with six games remaining as they close in on Champions League qualification.

Although it is far from mathematically certain, Newcastle are eight points inside the Champions League places with a game in hand on Tottenham Hotspur in fifth. But Southampton are fighting for their lives at the bottom of the table as they sit six points from safety with just five games to go.

They will be in desperate need of a win this weekend in order to give themselves a realistic chance of survival this season.

Newcastle go into the game having scored 10 goals in their last two games but Howe hasn’t been afraid to change up his winning side as he made three changes for the match against Everton at Goodison Park on Thursday evening.

Both Joelinton and Sean Longstaff were injury concerns after the match with the latter having to be withdrawn. While Joelinton isn’t a major concern for the game, Longstaff could be facing a spell on the sidelines due to a foot injury.

Another player who won’t be available is winger Allan Saint-Maximin, who remains out with a hamstring issue.

Here is our predicted Newcastle United line-up for the match...

GK: Nick Pope Has started every league match for Newcastle United so far this season. Will be eyeing only his second clean sheet in his last 14 matches stretching back to the Carabao Cup semi-final against Southampton in January.

RB: Kieran Trippier Set to lead the side out again on Sunday.

CB: Fabian Schar Denied his second goal of the season at Everton. Grabbed two assists last time out at St James' Park.

CB: Sven Botman The only outfield regular not to have found the net so far this season. Will be looking to grab his first goal for the club before the end of the campaign.