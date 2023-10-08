Newcastle United are back in Premier League action as they travel to face West Ham United at the London Stadium - but how will Eddie Howe’s side line-up?

Newcastle head into the match on the back of a 4-1 win over Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League on Wednesday night. It was The Magpies’ fifth win in their last six matches in all competitions - a run which includes three consecutive league wins without conceding.

West Ham are one point and one place above Eddie Howe’s side in the Premier League table going into the game. The Hammers beat Freiburg 2-1 away in the Europa League on Thursday.

Newcastle have a number of injury concerns heading into the match with Harvey Barnes, Joe Willock and Sven Botman already ruled out and Joelinton and Callum Wilson deemed injury doubts.

Both Joelinton and Wilson scored in Newcastle’s 5-1 win at West Ham last season. Wilson in particular boasts an impressive record against The Hammers with 12 goals in 13 Premier League appearances.

Newcastle will also be without the suspended Anthony Gordon after the winger picked up his fifth booking of the season against Burnley last weekend. That leaves a place on the left-wing up for grabs - but with Joelinton a doubt and Barnes ruled out, Howe will have to reshuffle his side in order to fill the position.

Jacob Murphy can play in the position while Alexander Isak and Elliot Anderson could both shift out-wide if needed.