Newcastle United v Arsenal team news: Eddie Howe will name his team to face the Gunners at 3:15pm this afternoon.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Newcastle United return to Premier League action this afternoon when they go in search of their second league win of the season. Eddie Howe’s side were victorious on Wednesday night against Bradford City in the Carabao Cup but will be desperate to follow that victory up with a win over Arsenal in what would be a statement victory, particularly after Saturday’s Premier League results.

Howe made seven changes in midweek, including reverting back to his tried-and-tested 4-3-3 formation. However, a change could be on the cards this weekend when they host an Arsenal side that they defeated three times in all competitions last season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Howe deployed a back-five formation to great success against Mikel Arteta’s side last season, defeating them 4-0 over two-legs in the Carabao Cup semi-finals which included a 2-0 win in the last meeting between these two sides on Tyneside.

Arsenal, though, were victorious the last time they faced the Magpies back in May when they won 1-0 at the Emirates Stadium courtesy of a Declan Rice strike.

Here, we take a look at the starting XI that Howe could name for his side’s clash with Arsenal at St James’ Park this afternoon. Do you agree with our picks? Follow us on our social media channels and let us know your thoughts there.

Newcastle United predicted XI v Arsenal

Nick Pope

Didn’t play in midweek but has kept four clean sheets in five Premier League matches so far this season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Gazette has launched a new WhatsApp NUFC channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates directly to your phone. Simply click this link to join our NUFC WhatsApp channel.

Jacob Murphy

Murphy has been an assist machine in the last twelve months or so and will want to register another this weekend after being rested against Bradford - he may have to do that from a wing-back role, though.

Malick Thiaw

Played the full 90 minutes against Bradford City and looked composed throughout. With Fabian Schar still out, he has another golden opportunity to impress again.

Sven Botman

Botman was superb in this role against the Gunners in the Carabao Cup last season. A similar performance will be very welcome this afternoon.

Dan Burn

Was rested in midweek after playing in every game this season leading up to that. Will need to be physical against Viktor Gyokeres.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tino Livramento

Livramento will need to be at his best to repel the threats of Bukayo Saka, but the former Southampton man has shown he has the capabilities to do just that.

Bruno Guimaraes

Guimaraes enjoyed a rest last weekend and will be back to lead his team out at St James’ Park. He loves a game against Arsenal.

Sandro Tonali

Tonali will want to deliver a typical all energy performance against the Gunners. The Italian played a crucial role in their two Carabao Cup wins over the Gunners last season.

Joelinton

The Brazilian’s physicality will be a perfect weapon for Newcastle United to use this afternoon. He can disrupt the midfield and can be useful going forward and feeding off Nick Woltemade.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nick Woltemade

Woltemade has shown promise in his link up play but was isolated last weekend. He will be desperate to have more support around him on Sunday.

Anthony Gordon

Gordon enjoyed a very solid match in midweek but will be disappointed not to get on the scoresheet. He has netted previously in this fixture, including in February’s Carabao Cup semi-final.