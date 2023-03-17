Newcastle United search for back-to-back victories when they face Nottingham Forest - but will Eddie Howe make many changes for the trip?

Their win over Wolves last weekend was a hard-earned but deserved victory at St James’ Park.

Alexander Isak’s opener was cancelled out by Hwang Hee-chan’s equaliser, but Miguel Almiron’s late strike earned the hosts all three points and reignited their hopes of finishing in a Champions League spot this season.

Steve Cooper’s Nottingham Forest are next up for the Magpies as they attempt to defeat a Forest side that have lost just three times in-front of their own supporters this season.

But what team will Howe pick for the game? Will he opt to rest some of Sunday’s starters?

Here, we take a look at the starting XI Howe could name for Newcastle United’s trip to the City Ground.

Is this the Newcastle United side that will face Nottingham Forest?

2 . Nick Pope Pope has a league high 12 clean sheets this season, but hasn’t kept a shutout in the league since the goalless draw at Selhurst Park in January. Pope will be hoping to collect his 13th at the City Ground. Photo: Naomi Baker Photo Sales

3 . Kieran Trippier Trippier reminded everyone of his quality from set-pieces with his delivery for Alexander Isak’s opener on Sunday. Newcastle will be hoping to control proceedings on Friday night and Trippier could have a few adventures going forward. Photo: LINDSEY PARNABY Photo Sales

4 . Fabian Schar After missing the game with Manchester City, Schar made his return at the weekend and marshalled the defence well, as he has done for most of the season. Photo: Naomi Baker Photo Sales