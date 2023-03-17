News you can trust since 1849
Newcastle United predicted team to face Nottingham Forest amid Callum Wilson concern - photo gallery

Newcastle United search for back-to-back victories when they face Nottingham Forest - but will Eddie Howe make many changes for the trip?

By Joe Buck
Published 17th Mar 2023, 16:04 GMT

Their win over Wolves last weekend was a hard-earned but deserved victory at St James’ Park.

Alexander Isak’s opener was cancelled out by Hwang Hee-chan’s equaliser, but Miguel Almiron’s late strike earned the hosts all three points and reignited their hopes of finishing in a Champions League spot this season.

Steve Cooper’s Nottingham Forest are next up for the Magpies as they attempt to defeat a Forest side that have lost just three times in-front of their own supporters this season.

But what team will Howe pick for the game? Will he opt to rest some of Sunday’s starters?

Here, we take a look at the starting XI Howe could name for Newcastle United’s trip to the City Ground.

Do you agree with our picks? Follow us on our social media channels and let us know your thoughts there.

Is this the Newcastle United side that will face Nottingham Forest? (Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

Is this the Newcastle United side that will face Nottingham Forest? (Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

Is this the Newcastle United side that will face Nottingham Forest? (Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images) Photo: PAUL ELLIS

Pope has a league high 12 clean sheets this season, but hasn’t kept a shutout in the league since the goalless draw at Selhurst Park in January. Pope will be hoping to collect his 13th at the City Ground.

Nick Pope

Pope has a league high 12 clean sheets this season, but hasn’t kept a shutout in the league since the goalless draw at Selhurst Park in January. Pope will be hoping to collect his 13th at the City Ground. Photo: Naomi Baker

Trippier reminded everyone of his quality from set-pieces with his delivery for Alexander Isak’s opener on Sunday. Newcastle will be hoping to control proceedings on Friday night and Trippier could have a few adventures going forward.

Kieran Trippier

Trippier reminded everyone of his quality from set-pieces with his delivery for Alexander Isak’s opener on Sunday. Newcastle will be hoping to control proceedings on Friday night and Trippier could have a few adventures going forward. Photo: LINDSEY PARNABY

After missing the game with Manchester City, Schar made his return at the weekend and marshalled the defence well, as he has done for most of the season.

Fabian Schar

After missing the game with Manchester City, Schar made his return at the weekend and marshalled the defence well, as he has done for most of the season. Photo: Naomi Baker

