Newcastle United predicted team to face Sheffield United as Eddie Howe faces squad dilemma - gallery

Sheffield United v Newcastle United: What team will Eddie Howe pick to start at Bramall Lane.

By Joe Buck
Published 21st Sep 2023, 13:40 BST
Updated 21st Sep 2023, 13:57 BST

Just five days after their clash with AC Milan at the San Siro, Newcastle United are back in Premier League action when they face Paul Heckingbottom’s Sheffield United at Bramall Lane.

The Magpies defeated Brentford last time out in the league and will be hoping to make it back-to-back league victories on Sunday evening.

But how will their midweek European excursions impact the squad and will Eddie Howe be forced to rest and rotate his team for their trip to Yorkshire?

Here, we take a look at the Newcastle United side that Howe could pick to start at Bramall Lane on Sunday.

Do you agree with our picks? Follow us on our social media channels and let us know your thoughts there:

Pope has kept back-to-back clean sheets and was instrumental in ensuring Newcastle left the San Siro with a point on Tuesday evening.

Pope has kept back-to-back clean sheets and was instrumental in ensuring Newcastle left the San Siro with a point on Tuesday evening.

Trippier put in a captain’s display against AC Milan, keeping both Rafael Leao and Theo Hernandezquiet for the majority of the game. A repeat performance will be needed at Bramall Lane.

Trippier put in a captain’s display against AC Milan, keeping both Rafael Leao and Theo Hernandezquiet for the majority of the game. A repeat performance will be needed at Bramall Lane.

Schar put in a very composed display at the San Siro and will head to Bramall Lane aiming to help keep a third clean sheet in eight days.

Schar put in a very composed display at the San Siro and will head to Bramall Lane aiming to help keep a third clean sheet in eight days.

Sunday will be the first time Botman will face Sheffield United in a competitive fixture. He is yet to score for the Magpies since joining last summer - could that change this weekend?

Sunday will be the first time Botman will face Sheffield United in a competitive fixture. He is yet to score for the Magpies since joining last summer - could that change this weekend?

