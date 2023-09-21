Newcastle United predicted team to face Sheffield United as Eddie Howe faces squad dilemma - gallery
Sheffield United v Newcastle United: What team will Eddie Howe pick to start at Bramall Lane.
Just five days after their clash with AC Milan at the San Siro, Newcastle United are back in Premier League action when they face Paul Heckingbottom’s Sheffield United at Bramall Lane.
The Magpies defeated Brentford last time out in the league and will be hoping to make it back-to-back league victories on Sunday evening.
But how will their midweek European excursions impact the squad and will Eddie Howe be forced to rest and rotate his team for their trip to Yorkshire?
Here, we take a look at the Newcastle United side that Howe could pick to start at Bramall Lane on Sunday.
