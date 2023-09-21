Sheffield United v Newcastle United: What team will Eddie Howe pick to start at Bramall Lane.

Just five days after their clash with AC Milan at the San Siro, Newcastle United are back in Premier League action when they face Paul Heckingbottom’s Sheffield United at Bramall Lane.

The Magpies defeated Brentford last time out in the league and will be hoping to make it back-to-back league victories on Sunday evening.

But how will their midweek European excursions impact the squad and will Eddie Howe be forced to rest and rotate his team for their trip to Yorkshire?

Here, we take a look at the Newcastle United side that Howe could pick to start at Bramall Lane on Sunday.

Do you agree with our picks? Follow us on our social media channels and let us know your thoughts there:

1 . GK: Nick Pope Pope has kept back-to-back clean sheets and was instrumental in ensuring Newcastle left the San Siro with a point on Tuesday evening. Photo Sales

2 . RB: Kieran Trippier Trippier put in a captain’s display against AC Milan, keeping both Rafael Leao and Theo Hernandezquiet for the majority of the game. A repeat performance will be needed at Bramall Lane. Photo Sales

3 . CB: Fabian Schar Schar put in a very composed display at the San Siro and will head to Bramall Lane aiming to help keep a third clean sheet in eight days. Photo Sales