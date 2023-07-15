Newcastle United open their pre-season campaign at Gateshead this afternoon (12:30pm kick-off) - but how will Eddie Howe’s side line-up?

Newcastle will be looking to build on an impressive 2022-23 campaign which saw them finish fourth in the Premier League table and secure Champions League qualification. After a summer break, the majority of first-team players returned to training last Sunday with the remainder of international players, including new signing Sandro Tonali, joining up with the squad on Friday.

Due to the quick turnaround, international players such as Tonali, Bruno Guimaraes, Joelinton, Callum Wilson, Alexander Isak, Fabian Schar, Sven Botman and Miguel Almiron may not feature. There are also injuries to consider such as Nick Pope’s finger injury and Joe Willock’s hamstring.

Pre-season line-ups are hard to predict given the regular substitutions and sometimes completely different XIs in each half. But we’ve gone with a mix of experience and youth while also trying to balance the side should the internationals not feature.

Newcastle will face National League Gateshead in front of a sell-out crowd at the International Stadium. The match will also be streamed via National League TV for £9.99.

All profits and streaming revenue will go towards Gateshead, as confirmed by Newcastle in a club statement.

Here is the predicted Newcastle United line-up from the match...

