Newcastle United v Brentford: What team will Eddie Howe pick when the Magpies face the Bees at St James’ Park?

Newcastle United will be aiming to end a run of three successive defeats when they host Thomas Frank’s Brentford on Saturday.

The match, which comes just 72 hours before their clash with AC Milan at the San Siro, is a hugely important game for Newcastle to stamp their mark on the Premier League after an underwhelming start to the campaign.

Eddie Howe faces a couple of selection headaches ahead of the game with injury concerns over Sandro Tonali and Sven Botman.

Here, we take a look at the Newcastle United starting XI that Howe could name for the visit of Brentford.

GK: Nick Pope Newcastle United are yet to keep a clean sheet this season - something Pope will want to change this weekend when Brenftord come to town.

RB: Kieran Trippier Trippier had a fairly busy international period and performed very well against Scotland in midweek - albeit in an unnatural left-back position. Hopefully he is able to translate this into his club form.

CB: Fabian Schar The whole defence, Schar included, will want to put their disappointing display at the Amex Stadium behind them this weekend.