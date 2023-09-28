Newcastle United’s hectic schedule continues with a match against Burnley at St James’ Park. Their return to Premier League action comes less than three days after their Carabao Cup win over Manchester City in midweek and less than a week after the Magpies put eight goals past Sheffield United at Bramall Lane.

Vincent Kompamny’s side, meanwhile, remain winless upon their return to the Premier League but were rather unfortunate to be defeated 1-0 by Manchester United in midweek. With a huge Champions League match against PSG to come next week, Howe will have plenty of selection dilemmas to contend with heading into the visit of Burnley as the need to balance domestic and European football increases every week.

Wednesday’s match also saw Joelinton make a surprise return to the fold after injury whilst Sandro Tonali was given more minutes against very good opposition. Here, we take a look at the starting XI that Howe could name for the visit of Burnley on Saturday.

1 . GK: Nick Pope After struggling to keep clean sheets on a regular basis, Pope has now had four shutouts in a row in all competitions. He will be aiming for a third-straight clean sheet against his former employers on Saturday. Photo Sales

2 . RB: Kieran Trippier Newcastle United have fantastic depth at right-back with both Tino Livramento and Trippier putting in man of the match performances in their last two outings. Trippier enjoyed a rest in midweek and will be back to face his former side on Saturday. Photo Sales

3 . CB: Fabian Schar Schar featured for just a few minutes at St James’ Park in midweek but did enough to repel any late attacks from City. Schar scored a stunning goal at home against Burnley back in 2019. Photo Sales