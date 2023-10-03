Newcastle United predicted XI to face PSG with Eddie Howe to make major Sandro Tonali call - gallery
What will Newcastle United’s starting XI look like when they face PSG at St James’ Park?
Newcastle United’s first Champions League match at St James’ Park in over two decades sees them host one of European football’s elite teams.
Ligue 1 champions PSG will travel to Tyneside aiming to build on their win over Borussia Dortmund in their opening group stage game.
Newcastle, meanwhile, drew 0-0 against AC Milan in their opener but have won three successive domestic games to get their season back on track after a slow start to the campaign.
Eddie Howe does have a few selection headaches to contend with ahead of the clash with PSG, however, with a growing injury crisis at the club meaning the likes of Joelinton, Harvey Barnes, Sven Botman and Joe Willock will all be unavailable on Wednesday night.
Here, we take a look at the starting XI that Howe could name for the visit of PSG.
