What will Newcastle United’s starting XI look like when they face PSG at St James’ Park?

Newcastle United’s first Champions League match at St James’ Park in over two decades sees them host one of European football’s elite teams.

Ligue 1 champions PSG will travel to Tyneside aiming to build on their win over Borussia Dortmund in their opening group stage game.

Newcastle, meanwhile, drew 0-0 against AC Milan in their opener but have won three successive domestic games to get their season back on track after a slow start to the campaign.

Eddie Howe does have a few selection headaches to contend with ahead of the clash with PSG, however, with a growing injury crisis at the club meaning the likes of Joelinton, Harvey Barnes, Sven Botman and Joe Willock will all be unavailable on Wednesday night.

Here, we take a look at the starting XI that Howe could name for the visit of PSG.

Do you agree with our picks? Follow us on our social media channels and let us know your thoughts there:

1 . GK: Nick Pope Pope hasn’t conceded a goal since the international break and will be hoping that record continues on Wednesday night. This will be his second ever Champions League appearance after starting - and performing very well - against AC Milan at the San Siro. Photo Sales

2 . RB: Kieran Trippier Trippier was Newcastle’s man of the match at the San Siro, dealing very well with Rafael Leao and Theo Hernandez. His task isn’t made any easier this time around as Trippier will likely start up against Kylian Mbappe. Photo Sales

3 . CB: Jamaal Lascelles Lascelles has started and kept a clean sheet in both of Newcastle’s last two outings. Despite seeing very little match action until this week, Lascelles has looked rock solid at the back and will likely lead Newcastle United onto the pitch. Photo Sales