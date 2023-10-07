West Ham v Newcastle United: What team will Eddie Howe name for the match at the London Stadium?

Both Newcastle United and West Ham head into Sunday’s game on the back of midweek wins in European competition.

The Hammers beat Freiburg in Germany whilst Newcastle hammered PSG 4-1 at St James’ Park on a memorable night.

Both David Moyes and Eddie Howe will be pleased with their European excursions as they try to balance the demands of domestic and continental football.

However, with Anthony Gordon, Joe Willock, Harvey Barnes and Sven Botman definitely missing this weekend and doubts over Callum Wilson and Joelinton’s fitness, the Magpies head coach does have a couple of headaches to contend with ahead of the trip to the capital.