Newcastle United defeated Arsenal 1-0 at St James’ Park during a feisty encounter in November. A solitary Anthony Gordon goal was enough for all three points on that occasion and Eddie Howe’s side are looking to complete just their second ever Premier League double over Arsenal this weekend.

Their draw against Bournemouth at the weekend didn’t result in any fresh injury concerns for Howe, barring a potential wrist injury for Fabian Schar - and Howe may be able to call on a couple of fresh faces this weekend. But will he stick with his tried and tested formula, or will their recent defensive fragilities see Howe opt for a switch in formation when his side take on Mikel Arteta’s Gunners? Here, we take a look at the starting XI that Howe could name for his side’s trip to face Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium: