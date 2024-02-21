Newcastle United defeated Arsenal 1-0 at St James’ Park during a feisty encounter in November. A solitary Anthony Gordon goal was enough for all three points on that occasion and Eddie Howe’s side are looking to complete just their second ever Premier League double over Arsenal this weekend.
Their draw against Bournemouth at the weekend didn’t result in any fresh injury concerns for Howe, barring a potential wrist injury for Fabian Schar - and Howe may be able to call on a couple of fresh faces this weekend. But will he stick with his tried and tested formula, or will their recent defensive fragilities see Howe opt for a switch in formation when his side take on Mikel Arteta’s Gunners? Here, we take a look at the starting XI that Howe could name for his side’s trip to face Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium:
1. Martin Dubravka
It was an unfortunate error from Dubravka that allowed Bournemouth to open the scoring on Saturday, but he will believe he could have done better with the Cherries’ second goal. He is yet to keep a clean sheet in the league this calendar year - Saturday would be the perfect time to end that record.
2. Kieran Trippier
Trippier has been excellent in recent weeks and will need to be on top form against a very dangerous Arsenal side.
3. Fabian Schar
Schar was injured late on against Bournemouth but there is hope that he will be fit enough to face the Gunners. He left St James’ Park with his wrist in bandages on Saturday evening.
4. Sven Botman
Botman is slowly getting back to full fitness but remains a few levels down from the high standards he set himself during his debut campaign. He will be hoping to get back to those standards this weekend.