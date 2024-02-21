News you can trust since 1849
Newcastle United predicted XI v Arsenal with major Alexander Isak call and defensive change expected: photos

Arsenal v Newcastle United: The Magpies make the trip to north London this weekend aiming to complete a league double over the Gunners.

By Joe Buck
Published 21st Feb 2024, 12:30 GMT
Updated 21st Feb 2024, 12:36 GMT

Newcastle United defeated Arsenal 1-0 at St James’ Park during a feisty encounter in November. A solitary Anthony Gordon goal was enough for all three points on that occasion and Eddie Howe’s side are looking to complete just their second ever Premier League double over Arsenal this weekend.

Their draw against Bournemouth at the weekend didn’t result in any fresh injury concerns for Howe, barring a potential wrist injury for Fabian Schar - and Howe may be able to call on a couple of fresh faces this weekend. But will he stick with his tried and tested formula, or will their recent defensive fragilities see Howe opt for a switch in formation when his side take on Mikel Arteta’s Gunners? Here, we take a look at the starting XI that Howe could name for his side’s trip to face Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium:

It was an unfortunate error from Dubravka that allowed Bournemouth to open the scoring on Saturday, but he will believe he could have done better with the Cherries’ second goal. He is yet to keep a clean sheet in the league this calendar year - Saturday would be the perfect time to end that record.

1. Martin Dubravka

It was an unfortunate error from Dubravka that allowed Bournemouth to open the scoring on Saturday, but he will believe he could have done better with the Cherries’ second goal. He is yet to keep a clean sheet in the league this calendar year - Saturday would be the perfect time to end that record.

Trippier has been excellent in recent weeks and will need to be on top form against a very dangerous Arsenal side.

2. Kieran Trippier

Trippier has been excellent in recent weeks and will need to be on top form against a very dangerous Arsenal side.

Schar was injured late on against Bournemouth but there is hope that he will be fit enough to face the Gunners. He left St James’ Park with his wrist in bandages on Saturday evening.

3. Fabian Schar

Schar was injured late on against Bournemouth but there is hope that he will be fit enough to face the Gunners. He left St James’ Park with his wrist in bandages on Saturday evening.

Botman is slowly getting back to full fitness but remains a few levels down from the high standards he set himself during his debut campaign. He will be hoping to get back to those standards this weekend.

4. Sven Botman

Botman is slowly getting back to full fitness but remains a few levels down from the high standards he set himself during his debut campaign. He will be hoping to get back to those standards this weekend.

