Victories against Leicester City, Brentford and Ipswich Town made it a very good Christmas for Newcastle United fans as they saw their side sit 8th in the Premier League table heading into Christmas Day. The Magpies are also through to the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup and know that a victory on Boxing Day could see them end the day as high as 5th - other results dependent.

However, standing in their way are an Aston Villa side that defeated Manchester City at the weekend in a victory that ensured they would end the day two points above the reigning champions and Eddie Howe’s side. Unai Emery has had a fantastic spell in the Villa Park dugout, but has seen his side defeated twice by Newcastle United in his three meetings with the Magpies.

Famously, Newcastle won this correspondence fixture 5-1 on the opening day of last season with goals from Alexander Isak, Callum Wilson and debut strikes from Sandro Tonali and Harvey Barnes. Joelinton will return to the squad after missing their win over Ipswich Town at the weekend - but will Howe opt to put the Brazilian back in and change a winning team?

Here, we take a look at the starting XI that Howe could name for his side’s clash with Aston Villa on Boxing Day. Do you agree with our picks? Follow us on our social media channels and let us know your thoughts there.

Martin Dubravka Dubravka has kept back-to-back Premier League clean sheets and will be hoping for a third against Villa.

Tino Livramento Livramento has been a key part of a much improved Magpies defensive line of late but will be in for a tough afternoon on Thursday.

Fabian Schar Schar has just a couple of matches to survive without a booking and avoid a one-match ban. He bagged a brace the last time these two sides met during Newcastle's 3-1 win at Villa Park in January.