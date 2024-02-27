Newcastle United are hoping to progress to the quarter-final of the FA Cup for only the second time since 2006 when they face Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park tonight (7:45pm kick-off).

The Magpies have beaten Sunderland 3-0 and Fulham 2-0 away from home to reach the fifth round of the FA Cup. They face a Blackburn side under the new management of John Eustace who currently sit 16th in the Championship table.

Eddie Howe's side were beaten 4-1 last time out at Arsenal in the Premier League, dropping to 10th in the table, and will be hoping to bounce back in the cup. Newcastle head into the game boosted by the recent injury returns of Joe Willock and Alexander Isak.

Isak started the defeat at the Emirates Stadium while Willock came off the bench and scored a late consolation against his former club. Both players got through the match okay and are set to be available for the trip to Blackburn with Howe facing a decision on whether to name the duo in his starting line-up.

Goalkeeper Martin Dubravka missed the Arsenal match due to illness and Howe admitted he was unsure if the player would make the FA Cup trip.

Here is our predicted Newcastle United XI to face Blackburn...

GK: Loris Karius Could keep his place in the side depending on Martin Dubravka's fitness.

RB: Kieran Trippier Rarely missed any matches for Newcastle since the start of last season.

CB: Fabian Schar Will be looking to keep a third successive FA Cup clean sheet after some difficult defensive displays in the Premier League.