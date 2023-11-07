Newcastle United face Borussia Dortmund away in the Champions League group stage on Tuesday night - but how will Eddie Howe’s side line-up?

Newcastle go into the game on the back of an impressive 1-0 Premier League win over Arsenal at the weekend but keen to avenge their 1-0 defeat against Dortmund at St James’ Park last month.

That was the last time The Magpies suffered defeat with Howe’s side bouncing back well despite several injury issues. Newcastle have just 16 senior players available to play tomorrow with 12 current out injured, suspended or not included in the Champions League squad.

Around £250million worth of players are currently missing for Newcastle, including the club’s two most expensive signings ever in Alexander Isak and Sandro Tonali.

As a result, Howe has called-up a number of Under-21s players into the squad for the match at the Signal Iduna Park.

An injury to Dan Burn against Arsenal on Saturday will force at least once change to the starting line-up while the busy fixture schedule could see Howe consider making further changes to freshen his side up for the crucial Champions League clash.

The Magpies sit level on points with Dortmund after three matches but the Bundesliga side’s narrow victory at St James’ Park puts them second in Group F behind Paris Saint-Germain based on having a better head-to-head record.

Victory for Newcastle in Germany would give them a good chance of progressing through to the last-16 while defeat would leave their fate hanging in the balance heading to PSG later in the month.

Here is our Newcastle United predicted XI for the match at Borussia Dortmund...

GK: Nick Pope Pope kept another clean sheet at the weekend but was beaten in the reverse fixture by Felix Nmecha. His only other previous away trip in the Champions League ended in a shutout at the San Siro.

RB: Tino Livramento Livramento may get to make his Champions League debut at Signal Iduna Park. The former Southampton man starred against Manchester United last week and will be hoping for a repeat performance if he gets the chance to start once again.

CB: Jamaal Lascelles Lascelles was immense against the Gunners and will captain the side out in Germany.