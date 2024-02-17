Newcastle United face Bournemouth today aiming to secure back-to-back Premier League wins since the beginning of December. However, memories of their bitterly disappointing display at the Vitality Stadium will still loom large as a Dominic Solanke brace condemned Newcastle to a 2-0 defeat on an evening that could have seen the hosts score five or six.

Injury problems plagued them during that match and whilst they have subsided a little, Howe still has a number of key players absent and faces one or two major calls - including who to start up-front if, as anticipated, Callum Wilson is not able to feature after suffering an injury against Nottingham Forest last time out.

That means the Magpies will likely start this afternoon's match without a recognised striker in their ranks with Alexander Isak a big doubt for the game. They will also still be without long-term absentees Elliot Anderson, Nick Pope and Joelinton.

Here, we take a look at the starting XI that Howe could name when he welcomes his former side to St James’ Park later today:

1 . GK: Martin Dubravka Newcastle’s defensive record has been under the spotlight in recent times and Dubravka will be keen to silence this talk with a clean sheet this afternoon. Photo Sales

2 . RB: Kieran Trippier Trippier has registered three assists in his last three league games and is currently joint-top of the Premier League assist chart this season. He is back to his very best after a mini slump at the end of 2023. Photo Sales

3 . CB: Fabian Schar Schar was back on the scoresheet against Nottingham Forest last weekend as he continues his impressive season. There is no doubt that he is one of the first names on Howe’s team sheet. Photo Sales