Newcastle United are back in Premier League action against AFC Bournemouth on Saturday evening (5:30pm kick-off) with Eddie Howe facing several selection headaches.

The Magpies have 10 players ruled out for the trip to the Vitality Stadium while top scorer Callum Wilson is a doubt with a hamstring issue picked up in the 2-0 Champions League defeat at Borussia Dortmund on Tuesday.

The 31-year-old has been called up to the England squad but both Gareth Southgate and Howe have suggested he is a doubt for the upcoming matches.

In addition, Newcastle will also be without the suspended Bruno Guimaraes after the midfielder picked up his fifth booking of the Premier League season against Arsenal last weekend. Sandro Tonali's ban and Dan Burn's back injury mean the likes of Lewis Hall, Tino Livramento and Lewis Miley are in contention to be handed their full Premier League debut for the Magpies while players such as Joe Willock and Matt Ritchie could make a first Premier League start of the campaign.

Newcastle will be hoping to make it eight games unbeaten in the Premier League this evening.

Here is our Newcastle United predicted line-up against AFC Bournemouth...

1 . GK: Nick Pope Pope hasn’t kept a clean sheet away from St James’ Park since the end of September and will be aiming to end that particular streak this weekend. Photo Sales

2 . RB: Tino Livramento Livramento has starred in his last two appearances and has shown why the club were so keen to secure during the summer. Photo Sales

3 . CB: Jamaal Lascelles Lascelles has played a major role over the last few weeks and with doubts remaining over when Sven Botman will be able to return to the first-team, he will be needed to lead the side again this weekend. Photo Sales