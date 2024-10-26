Newcastle United predicted XI v Chelsea: £21m double change as key man set for rare Stamford Bridge appearance

Dominic Scurr
By Dominic Scurr

Football Reporter

Published 26th Oct 2024, 10:00 BST

Newcastle United face Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League on Sunday (2pm kick-off) - here’s how Eddie Howe’s side could line up.

The Magpies head to Chelsea looking to end a run of four league games without a win. Newcastle were beaten 1-0 by Brighton & Hove Albion last time out at St James’ Park and head to Chelsea this weekend having not won at Stamford Bridge since 2012.

Howe’s side came close to winning away at Chelsea last December in the Carabao Cup only for the hosts to score a stoppage-time equaliser and win on penalties. Newcastle were beaten 3-2 at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League last season.

They head into the game with no fresh injury concerns though Callum Wilson, Kieran Trippier, Sven Botman and Jamaal Lascelles will miss the match. Dan Burn has also been nursing an ankle issue picked up before the match against Brighton last weekend.

It’s the first of two games between Newcastle and Chelsea in the space of four days. After the trip to West London, Newcastle host The Blues in the Carabao Cup last-16 at St James’ Park on Wednesday night (7:45pm kick-off).

Howe may look to rotate his squad for the game, a luxury Chelsea most certainly have at the moment. But the Newcastle boss is expected to name as strong a side as possible in the Premier League match.

Here’s how Newcastle could line up against Chelsea on Sunday...

A rare Stamford Bridge appearance for the goalkeeper. Will always start in goal if fit but hasn't featured in each of Newcastle's last three visits to Chelsea due to injury.

1. GK: Nick Pope

A rare Stamford Bridge appearance for the goalkeeper. Will always start in goal if fit but hasn't featured in each of Newcastle's last three visits to Chelsea due to injury. | Getty Images

Set to start against his former club in Kieran Trippier's absence.

2. RB: Tino Livramento

Set to start against his former club in Kieran Trippier's absence. | Getty Images

Only Harvey Barnes (3) has scored more goals for Newcastle this season.

3. CB: Fabian Schar

Only Harvey Barnes (3) has scored more goals for Newcastle this season. | Getty Images

Could return to the starting line-up in what would be his first competitive start at centre-back.

4. CB: Lloyd Kelly

Could return to the starting line-up in what would be his first competitive start at centre-back. | Getty Images

