Newcastle United start 2024 with a New Year's Day clash against Liverpool at Anfield (8pm kick-off).

The Magpies are looking to bounce back from a run of six defeats in seven matches at a ground they haven't won at in the Premier League since 1994. Newcastle haven't beaten Liverpool in any game since 2015 with Eddie Howe losing each of his last 11 encounters against Jurgen Klopp's side.

Newcastle's previous visit to Anfield saw Liverpool score a 98th minute winner while the meeting between the sides earlier in the season saw The Reds come from 1-0 down with 10 men to win 2-1 thanks to a late brace from Darwin Nunez. United's managed to bounce back from some early season set-backs and put together a strong run of form between September and December before their recent dip.

Howe's side have won just once away from home all season in the Premier League and head into Monday night's match having lost consecutive matches against Luton Town and Nottingham Forest. Their only win in the past four weeks has been a 3-0 triumph over 10-man Fulham at St James' Park.

Newcastle head into the match with Jamaal Lascelles and injury doubt but with Joelinton recently back from a hamstring injury. The Brazilian could return to the starting line-up this evening as Howe ponders changes from the 3-1 defeat against Forest on Boxing Day.

Here is our predicted Newcastle United line-up to face Liverpool...

1 . GK: Martin Dubravka Dubravka has had a shaky start back as Newcastle’s first-choice goalkeeper. This has not been helped by reports swirling that the club may look to sign a new keeper in the January transfer window. He will hope to ease those talks with a clean sheet at Anfield. Photo Sales

2 . RB: Kieran Trippier Trippier will likely wear the armband at Anfield and will be keen to lead the side both defensively and when they get the opportunity to attack. Photo Sales

3 . CB: Fabian Schar Schar will have to be on top form on Monday night against a good attacking side. Liverpool will look to capitalise on weaknesses in the Magpies defence and Schar will be needed to repel their threat. Photo Sales