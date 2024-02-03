Newcastle United host Luton Town in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon (3pm kick-off) hoping to claim consecutive wins.

The Magpies beat Aston Villa 3-1 at Villa Park on Tuesday night but suffered a fresh injury blow with Alexander Isak forced off with a groin issue. Newcastle assistant Jason Tindall claimed Isak was in with a shout of being involved in this weekend's match along with the likes of Callum Wilson, Harvey Barnes, Joe Willock and Jamaal Lascelles.

But Wilson and Barnes are understood to be the closes two to a return and could be named on the bench this afternoon. Should Isak and Wilson not be deemed fit enough to start, Eddie Howe could be forced to play Anthony Gordon in a central striker role, as he did for the majority of the game at Villa Park.

Newcastle head into the game on the back of consecutive defeats at St James' Park for the first time under Howe. The Magpies were beaten 3-1 by Nottingham Forest on Boxing Day and 3-2 by Manchester City in their previous home match.

But back to back away wins against Fulham in the FA Cup and Aston Villa in the league heading into the Luton clash has restored confidence in Howe's side as the injury crisis starts to ease slightly.

GK: Martin Dubravka Dubravka made a couple of crucial saves at Villa Park to ensure Newcastle left with all three points on Tuesday night.

RB: Kieran Trippier Trippier bagged his eighth assist of the season on Tuesday for Fabian Schar's opener. After plenty of speculation surrounding his future at the club, he has put in a couple of brilliant performances to remind everyone of his immense quality.

CB: Fabian Schar Schar continues to impress week after week and deserved his two goals at Villa Park. He was immense at the back as well in a brilliant team performance.