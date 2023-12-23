Luton Town v Newcastle United: Eddie Howe has some big team selection decisions to make after injury blows to Anthony Gordon, Fabian Schar and Joelinton.

Newcastle United travel to Luton Town looking to pick up their second away win of the Premier League season.

It's The Magpies' first Premier League match against The Hatters as they look to bounce back from their midweek Carabao Cup exit at Chelsea and build on the 3-0 win over Fulham last time out in the league. Luton currently sit in the Premier League relegation zone, five points from safety but with a game in hand on the teams above them in the table following last weekend's postponed match against AFC Bournemouth.

The match was abandoned after 65 minutes with the score at 1-1 after captain Tom Lockyer collapsed. A club statement confirmed Lockyer is in a stable condition but won't be available for today's match.

Newcastle have several doubts and a number of players heading into the game. Anthony Gordon and Emil Krafth both picked up knocks at Chelsea while Joelinton and Fabian Schar were forced off against Fulham with muscle injuries.

Alexander Isak is also a doubt for the match with a groin issue while Nick Pope, Jacob Murphy, Elliot Anderson, Harvey Barnes, Joe Willock, Javier Manquillo, Matt Targett and Sandro Tonali are all ruled out for the trip to Kenilworth Road.

Here is our Newcastle United predicted line-up for the match...

GK: Martin Dubrakva Will be hoping to build on his clean sheet last time out in the Premier League against Fulham.

RB: Kieran Trippier Kieran Trippier has had a difficult time as of late but Eddie Howe has reaffirmed his faith in the right-back, who has so often been such a reliable performer since his arrival at the club almost two years ago.

CB: Jamaal Lascelles Jamaal Lascelles has impressed for Newcastle in the absence of Sven Botman. His aerial presence could be vital against Luton.