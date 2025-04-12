Newcastle United predicted XI v Man Utd as Eddie Howe faces huge Alexander Isak and Anthony Gordon calls
Three Premier League wins in a row have catapulted Newcastle United into Champions League qualification contention, with their latest over Leicester City on Monday night completed in a routine manner. This weekend sees Ruben Amorim’s struggling Manchester United side make the trip to St James’ Park in a match that is sandwiched between their Europa League quarter-final against Lyon.
Newcastle United will begin Sunday as favourites and will be keen to secure all three points with their main rivals for European football all playing before them this weekend. Howe’s side were victorious in the reverse fixture at Old Trafford but may be without the services of a couple of players who featured on that night.
Lewis Hall will certainly miss out this weekend whilst Anthony Gordon is a doubt. Joe Willock is also sidelined through concussion, with Sven Botman and Jamaal Lascelles also to miss out.
Here, we take a look at the Newcastle United starting XI that Howe could name for his side’s clash against Manchester United on Sunday. Do you agree with our picks? Follow us on our social media channels and let us know your thoughts there.
Newcastle United predicted XI v Manchester United
Nick Pope
Pope kept a second clean sheet in three Premier League outings against Leicester City, making a couple of impressive saves to complete a shutout.
Kieran Trippier
Trippier has been back to his very best in recent weeks and will be needed again this weekend.
Fabian Schar
Schar was a lick of paint away from an incredible strike on Monday night - just days after committing his future to the club. Another clean sheet this weekend would be another welcome bonus.
Dan Burn
Burn has forged a very strong partnership alongside Schar in the heart of the Newcastle United defence and will continue that this weekend.
Tino Livramento
Livramento has shone at left-back in recent weeks and has been very, very impressive despite playing in a makeshift position.
Bruno Guimaraes
With eight games of the season to go, Guimaraes will have a huge role to play in helping his side realise their Champions League ambitions.
Sandro Tonali
The midfield battle could be where Sunday’s game is won and lost and Newcastle United will be hopeful that Tonali can put in yet another important performance.
Joelinton
Joelinton is one booking away from a two-match ban and will be keen to avoid that outcome this weekend.
Jacob Murphy
Murphy has registered 18 goal contributions this season, with his two strikes at the King ower Stadium continuing an impressive campaign.
Alexander Isak
Isak has been struggling with a groin issue in recent weeks, but if he is fit then he has to start on Sunday. He scored in the reverse fixture back in December.
Barnes has been very impressive and will keep Anthony Gordon out of the team on merit whenever the former Everton man is available again for selection.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.