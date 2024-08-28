Eddie Howe’s side head into the second-round cup clash having picked up four points from their opening two Premier League matches against Southampton and AFC Bournemouth. The Magpies have also reached the Carabao Cup quarter-final and final in each of the last two seasons.

While Howe has hinted at changes from the side that drew 1-1 at Bournemouth on Sunday, the Newcastle head coach insists he will name a strong side against Forest.

“We'll try and play a really strong team,” Howe said. “We want to progress, we will make changes as well because we have a squad that enables me to do so while not weakening the quality.” Newcastle will be without the likes of Callum Wilson, Lewis Miley, Sven Botman, Jamaal Lascelles and the suspended Fabian Schar for the match. But The Magpies will be boosted by the long-awaited return of Sandro Tonali from a 10 month betting ban.

Howe confirmed Tonali would make the journey to the City Ground and could even start the match.

“Definitely be in the squad providing he comes through training,” Howe said during his pre-match pess conference. “He’s fit, he just hasn’t had the match, the 11 v 11 that every footballer will tell you is the most important thing really, the game time.

“He’s completed all of training for a long period of time, worked incredibly hard with the sports scientist team to be on top of his fitness and make sure he’s fitter than when he got banned.”

Here is Newcastle United’s predicted line-up for the match...

1 . GK: Nick Pope Started Newcastle's opening two matches. Is the first choice goalkeeper and uncertainty remains over the likes of Martin Dubravka and Odysseas Vlachodimos. | Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . RB: Kieran Trippier Impressed off the bench at Bournemouth on Sunday. | Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . CB: Emil Krafth Started at Bournemouth after coming off the bench after Fabian Schar's red card against Southampton. | Getty Images Photo Sales