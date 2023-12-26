Newcastle United v Nottingham Forest: Here's how Eddie Howe's side could line-up at St James' Park this afternoon.

Newcastle United head into the Boxing Day clash against Nottingham Forest at St James' Park looking to bounce back from some recent disappointment.

The past week has seen the Magpies dumped out of the Carabao Cup on penalties and lose 1-0 at Luton Town in the Premier League to drop to seventh in the table. Eddie Howe's side have also exited the Champions League this month.

While their away form is a concern, they have managed to remain competitive at the right end of the table due to a near-perfect home record. The Magpies have won eight out of nine league matches at St James' Park this season with their one defeat coming late on against Liverpool back in August.

Nottingham Forest head into the game looking to end a run of seven without a win but boosted by the appointment of former Wolverhampton Wanderers and Tottenham Hotspur manager Nuno Espirito Santo.

Newcastle head into the game with some injury doubts after Jamaal Lascelles was forced off at Luton Town while Joelinton remains a concern after being forced off with a hamstring injury against Fulham. Howe's side also have a number of players already ruled out for the match due to injury.

Here is our Newcastle United predicted line-up to face Nottingham Forest...

1 . GK: Martin Dubravka Has kept one clean sheet in six matches since his return to the starting line-up.

2 . RB: Kieran Trippier While his recent performances have dipped, Trippier has always been a consistent performer at St James' Park.

3 . CB: Fabian Schar Returned from a minor injury on Saturday and is likely to keep his place in the side.