Newcastle United predicted XI v West Ham amid Kieran Trippier hopes and bombshell injury blow - photos

Newcastle United v West Ham: The Premier League returns next Saturday as the Magpies host the Hammers at St James’ Park.

By Joe Buck
Published 23rd Mar 2024, 08:00 GMT
Updated 23rd Mar 2024, 08:09 GMT

The international break has taken centre stage recently with the return of the Premier League still a week away. Newcastle United have just ten games of the season left to play and kick their run-in off against one of their main contenders for European qualification when David Moyes brings his West Ham side to Tyneside.

The two clubs are separated by just four points with the Magpies knowing a win would ensure they are breathing down the necks of their opponents with a game in hand. However, they have recently been rocked by the news that Sven Botman has been ruled-out for between six and nine months with a knee injury.

Botman joins Joelinton, Callum Wilson and Nick Pope on the treatment table and unavailable for Saturday’s match whilst there are doubts over the fitness of Kieran Trippier, Tino Livramento and Harvey Barnes who all missed their FA Cup defeat to Man City. Eddie Howe, therefore, has a few dilemmas to consider before he names the side that will take to the field to face the Hammers.

Here, we take a look at the starting XI Howe could name for Newcastle United’s clash with West Ham. Do you agree with our predicted side? Follow us on our social media channels and let us know your thoughts there.

1. Martin Dubravka

Nick Pope is still injured and so Dubravka will continue as first-choice in his absence.

2. Kieran Trippier

Trippier has missed Newcastle United’s last two games through injury but there is hope he will be fit to face the Hammers. Tino Livramento also has fitness issues of his own and so Trippier’s return to the team would come at an opportune time.

3. Jamaal Lascelles

Injury to Sven Botman may force a defensive reshuffle and allow Lascelles to come back into the fold. He was very consistent alongside Fabian Schar earlier in the campaign.

4. Fabian Schar

Schar may be shifted to the left of centre-back in Botman’s absence. He has played this role a fair amount of times this season.

