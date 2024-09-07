Newcastle United will be aiming to extend their unbeaten start to the season when they travel to Molineux next weekend. However, their record away at Wolves has not been great in recent times and are without a win there since 2017 - a game that was played in the Championship and won with a goal from Aleksandar Mitrovic.

The Magpies entered the international break in 5th place in the Premier League table and still unbeaten in all competitions. Wolves, meanwhile, sit in the relegation zone and have taken just one point from their first three games - although they have played Arsenal and Chelsea in that time.

Eddie Howe’s side have yet to show the very best of themselves this season but will be hopeful of welcoming back a couple of faces for their trip to Wolverhampton. Joe Willock could be fit after missing the win over Tottenham Hotspur, whilst Callum Wilson is also edging himself back to fitness.

Fabian Schar will be available for selection after serving a three-game ban whilst Sandro Tonali will again step up his return to full fitness. Here, we take a look at the starting XI that Howe could name for Newcastle United’s clash with Wolves next weekend:

1 . Nick Pope Pope made some crucial saves against Tottenham Hotspur to preserve the three points for his side.

2 . Kieran Trippier Trippier has retired from international duty, meaning he has had a fortnight off to recover. With Tino Livramento on duty with England, Howe may turn to Trippier to start at Molineux.

3 . Fabian Schar Despite missing their last three games through suspension, Schar remains a vital part of Howe's team and will likely be thrown straight back into the starting XI.