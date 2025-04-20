Fabian Schar was fortunate not to be sent off against Aston Villa | Getty Images

Fabian Schar scored a goal at both ends in a chaotic first half at Villa Park - but was he lucky to have not been shown a red card?

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Just 33 seconds into Saturday’s clash and the Magpies found themselves a goal down when Ollie Watkins’ strike deflected off Schar and past a stranded Nick Pope. It was the worst possible start for Jason Tindall’s side who would have been keen on keeping the Villa faithful quiet during the opening stages.

Schar did end up silencing the hosts when his header nipped under Emiliano Martinez in the Holte End goal to level the game up in the 18th minute. Against the run of play, Schar headed a delicious cross from Harvey Barnes under the Argentine to score his second goal of the week - having netted just before the break in their demolition of Crystal Palace on Wednesday night.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, was the former Switzerland international fortunate to be on the pitch to head his side level? Jamie Redknapp believes he was.

Fabian Schar ‘lucky’ to not be shown red card v Aston Villa

In between inadvertently netting past Pope and scoring at the right end, Schar was booked for bringing down Ollie Watkins as he looked to get on the end of a searching through ball. Referee Jarred Gillett, who did not enjoy the best afternoon of his career, booked Schar for the incident, despite howls of protest from the vast majority inside Villa Park who wanted to see a red card brandished.

Schar was seemingly saved by Pope’s positioning which ensured that the Magpies man was quickly onto the loose ball with the distance between Watkins, Schar, and the ball also a factor in Gillett’s decision not to show a red. It seems like the a perfect example of a decision that had the referee gave it another way, it’s not likely that VAR would have overturned the call.

Redknapp, who was on punditry duty with Sky Sports, however, believes that Schar was ‘really lucky’ to not be shown a red card, but admitted that the referee probably made the right call: "He's really lucky," Redknapp said at half time. "In this instance it probably is a yellow card."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jason Tindall’s reaction to Newcastle United defeat

Schar’s strike meant the two sides went in level at the break, but in truth the Villains should have been out of sight in a match where they created a hatful of chances. Watkins struck the woodwork twice after his goal, with the Magpies offering very little fight at the other end of the pitch.

It has been a remarkable period of the season for Newcastle whose six wins in a row has fired them into European contention as well as brought home the Carabao Cup. For Tindall, who again was on the touchline in Eddie Howe’s absence, the clash at Villa Park was just ‘one game too far’ for his players.

"It's been tough for everyone,” Tindall told Sky Sports . “The schedule has been tough and then we've received the news of the manager not being able to lead the team, it's a blow.

“It's important he rests and recovers. We can't lose sight. It's down to us to prepare right and deliver the performances."