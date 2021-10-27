Newcastle United prepare major £11m bid, World Cup winner makes 'sensational' Toon decision

The Saudi Arabian-backed consortium, fronted by PCP Partners’ Amanda Staveley, are facing their first major appointment following the sacking of Steve Bruce.

While a permanent successor to Bruce is decided, Graeme Jones will remain in caretaker charge, with top-of-the-table Chelsea next up on Saturday afternoon.

Former Roma, Porto and Shakhtar Donetsk boss Paulo Fonseca is the current frontrunner, while Lucien Favre, formerly of Borussia Dortmund, is also in the frame.

Shearer, who knows more than anyone what it means to represent Newcastle, would like the club’s next manager to have a similar understanding.

“There are so many big decisions to be made by Newcastle United, ” Shearer told the Kelly and Wrighty Show.

“What do they do? Do they appoint a manager? chief executive? director of football?

“There has been every name thrown about for us to look at but I hope it’s one that understands how big the football club is and understands how much the football club means to the supporters because that is hugely important.

“The fans in Newcastle they work all week to go and watch their team on a Saturday. To spend their money on a Saturday and have a good time.

"They don’t mind working hard but, in return, they want that hope and excitement. They now have got that.”

Despite the exciting £305million takeover, Newcastle’s position in the top-flight remains under threat following a winless start to the campaign.

1. Potter hints at January recalls Graham Potter has not ruled out recalling some players who are out on loan if their injury problems mount. (Sussex Live) (Photo by Steve Bardens/Getty Images) Photo: Steve Bardens Photo Sales

2. Bereszynski could join Inter Bartosz Bereszynski, who was linked with a move to Celtic and has admitted turning down Aston Villa, could join Italian champions Inter Milan in 2022. (Calciomercato) (Photo by Getty Images) Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales

3. Lang in demand Borussia Monchengladbach have joined Arsenal in the transfer race for Club Brugge winger Noa Lang as they are convinced reported Everton target Marcus Thuram will leave the club. (CalcioMercato) (Photo by JOHN THYS/AFP via Getty Images) Photo: JOHN THYS Photo Sales

4. Chelsea could recall Broja Chelsea could recall striker Armando Broja from his loan spell at Southampton in January thanks to a clause in the deal that took him to St Mary's over the summer. (Goal) (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images) Photo: Ryan Pierse Photo Sales