With 32 senior players on their books, Newcastle will have to sell this summer in order to streamline a bloated squad.

One of those players that could be on the way out of the club is Jeff Hendrick.

Hendrick wasn’t named in Eddie Howe’s 25-man Premier League squad and spent the second-half of last season on-loan at Queens Park Rangers.

Speaking to the Irish Independent, Hendrick revealed that it’s a ‘possibility’ that he has played his last match for the Magpies.

“I’d say it’s a possibility, things can change, football is crazy like that, but it’s a strong possibility,” Hendrick said when asked whether he had played his last game for the Magpies.

“Newcastle have done really well and brought some good players in and I can admit their midfield is very strong with the additions in January.

“I’m not the club, I’m not doing the buying or whatever, but I’d imagine they will strengthen the whole squad again in the summer.

“For me, it’s about being realistic and being prepared that I might need to go somewhere else for games.”

