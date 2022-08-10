Newcastle United preparing bid for £25.3m striker who scored against them in pre-season

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Newcastle have been monitoring the 21-year-old for some time and were able to take a closer look at him during pre-season.

Ramos opened the scoring for Benfica with a close range header as Newcastle were beaten 3-2 at Estadio da Luz last month.

Portuguese football expert Pedro Sepulveda claims that The Magpies are preparing to make an official bid in excess of €30million (roughly £25.3million) in the coming days.

Goncalo Ramos of SL Benfica celebrates after scoring a goal during the Eusebio Cup match between SL Benfica and Newcastle United at Estadio da Luz on July 26, 2022 in Lisbon, Portugal. (Photo by Gualter Fatia/Getty Images)

Speaking on Sky Sports, Sepulveda claimed that Benfica would be open to selling the young forward but wouldn’t accept anything less than €30million. Ramos scored eight goals in 46 appearances for Benfica in all competitions last season but has already scored three goals in as many matches so far this campaign.

After failing in their attempt to sign Hugo Ekitike from Reims earlier this summer, Newcastle are keen to sign a young forward to complement Callum Wilson and Chris Wood in the squad.

And Magpies head coach Eddie Howe hasn't ruled out signing any Portuguese League players this summer.

Following the pre-season defeat at Benfica, Howe was asked by the Portuguese media whether he would consider signing any players from the Iberian nation’s top flight, such as Ramos, this transfer window.

"I think it’s a very strong, and good, league,” the 44-year-old responded. “Of course, we’re looking in every league to try to find the best players for Newcastle.