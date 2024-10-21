Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Newcastle United are set to open two new official club shops in key locations over the next two months.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A brand new official club retail store at the Metrocentre in Gateshead will open its doors in November. Castore’s Metrocentre store acted as Newcastle’s club shop until the club ended its contract with the sportswear manufacturer and switched to Adidas on an initial five-year deal worth upwards of £150million in total (£30million per-season).

As a result, Newcastle’s flagship store at St James’ Park has been undergoing significant refurbishment since May and is set to open later this month. A temporary club shop has been set up on Strawberry Place opposite St James’ Park but the planning permission for the site ends on November 18 and requires the site to be restored to its previous car park state by that date.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Announcing the official club shop update, a club statement read: “Newcastle United will open the doors to a new club retail store at Metrocentre in November, with construction work already underway at the iconic shopping and entertainment destination.

“The Magpies’ new retail experience will open on the upper level of Metrocentre’s Town Square, giving visitors access to a wide range of official adidas kits, training wear, clothing collections and exclusive club-branded items.

“The new Metrocentre location will be the club’s second physical store opening in quick succession, following the planned opening of a flagship store at St. James’ Park later in October. The club’s global e-commerce platform, shop.newcastleunited.com, was also successfully launched in the summer.”

Newcastle United's temporary club shop opened on May 29. | NW

Newcastle’s chief commercial officer Peter Silverstone said: “Our ambition is to bring Newcastle United supporters even closer to the club through a best-in-class retail experience.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Opening a new Metrocentre store is the next step in that journey. It re-introduces the club to an iconic and much-loved shopping destination, and positions our retail offering alongside other leading international brands.

“We have a very exciting period ahead, including the launch of our new flagship store at St. James’ Park, followed quickly by our new store opening in a prime location at Metrocentre.

“We look forward to uniting even more supporters with the Newcastle United products both in the build-up to the Christmas period and into the future.”

Newcastle’s new official store at the Metrocentre will be open seven days a week. 9am to 9pm Monday to Friday, 9pm to 7pm on Saturdays and 11am to 5pm on Sundays.