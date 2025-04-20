Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Newcastle United saw their six-match winning streak come to a halt at Villa Park as they were comfortably beaten by Aston Villa.

Three unanswered strikes in the second half saw Aston Villa walk away with an impressive 4-1 win as they strengthened their claim for Champions League qualification. Newcastle United, though, left Villa Park a battered and bruised outfit and in need of a quick response when they face Ipswich Town next weekend.

However, for now, they will reflect on a day at the office that started poorly when Ollie Watkins netted within the first minute and never really improved from there. Goals from Ian Maatsen and Amadou Onana, and an own goal from Dan Burn, made Villa’s margin of victory a very comfortable one which reflected the tide of the game.

Jason Tindall remarked after the match that their trip to Villa Park was ‘one game too far’ for his side - a statement which rang very true when Jarred Gillett blew the final whistle in the Midlands. Here are five things of note from Newcastle United’s defeat to Aston Villa on Saturday evening:

Substitutions star for Villa

Whilst there was plenty to separate the two sides on Saturday evening, one of the main differences was the benches that both managers could call upon. When Unai Emery looked behind him at his substitutes bench, Marcus Rashford, Donyell Malen, Jacob Ramsey, Amadou Onana and Ross Barkley were all looking back at him and ready to come on.

The first two of those were statement January signings, the third is one of the most promising players in the Premier League, Onana a big-money signing from Everton whilst Barkley is enjoying a real Indian summer of his career.

Jason Tindall, meanwhile, beyond Anthony Gordon had three players here before the takeover of the club plus Targett, someone Villa were happy to sell to the Magpies. Whilst this is no slight on those in black-and-white, it does highlight the distinct difference between the two squads.

Unlike Newcastle, Villa gambled and spent in January to make sure of their space in next season’s Champions League. Without knowing the ins-and-outs of their exact financial position and what PSR headroom they have, it’s clear that the Villa board are willing to take that risk for a short-term boost with the long-term vision of becoming Champions League regulars.

It is too soon to tell which strategy is the correct one, Newcastle’s more conservative and cautious approach or Villa’s ambitious spending. On Saturday evening, though, it was clear which approach worked best.

Schar and Schar alike

Within 33 seconds at Villa Park, Newcastle United found themselves a goal down after Watkins’ strike deflected beyond Nick Pope off the leg of Schar. The former Swiss international could do very little about the ball ricocheting off his leg and wrong footing his goalkeeper, but that would be just the beginning of a testing night for him at Villa Park.

Watkins continued to pose him all sorts of questions throughout with the Magpies man maybe fortunate not to be sent off for fouling the England man as he looked to get on the end of a through ball. Schar, though, was able to put that moment behind him to net an equaliser, his second goal in as many games, to restore parity.

Only Virgil van Dijk (20) has scored more goals as a defender than Schar (18) since his debut back in 2018 - that stat, provided by BBC Sport, shows just why Schar’s impact in the opposition box has been and continues to be invaluable for the Magpies. Saturday evening, though, like many of his teammates, just wasn’t his night.

Simply brilliant Watkins

For all of Newcastle United’s faults on Saturday, they were ruthlessly exploited by Watkins, Rogers et al. The former in particular enjoyed a very successful day not just in front of goal, but across every single square inch of the Villa Park turf.

Watkins too has previous having netted a hat-trick against the Magpies almost exactly two years ago. On that day he was unplayable with Schar, Dan Burn and Sven Botman being unable to handle him - and this weekend was almost no different, minus the fact the latter of the trio wasn’t available for Tindall to pick.

In contrast to Watkins’ brilliance, Alexander Isak had to endure yet another disappointing and largely anonymous afternoon. Isak offered very little to threaten Martinez’s goal before being replaced by Callum Wilson at 4-1.

Saturday night is not alright

Defeat at Villa Park ensured that Newcastle will end the season with just one away win in the Premier League on a Saturday. Games against Brighton and Arsenal to come will be played on a Sunday, with their only Saturday away league win of the season coming against Ipswich Town.

Their only other victory on a Saturday came against Birmingham City in the FA Cup back in February. A very unique stat indeed.

Six wins in seven - perspective needed?

No one of a Newcastle United persuasion will look back fondly on Saturday evening. The team and coaching staff will look back, reflect and improve for their game against Ipswich Town next weekend.

Ultimately, though, they have still won six of their last seven matches - a run that included a Carabao Cup final triumph - and remain one of the favourites for Champions League qualification. Win all of their remaining home games and they will be all-but there.