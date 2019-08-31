Newcastle United pull in lowest home crowd since December 2012 – Steve Bruce reacts to the drop in attendance
Newcastle United recorded their lowest home crowd for more than six and a half years against Watford – but Steve Bruce believes his team can convince punters back.
St James’s Park has not seen a Premier League crowd as low as this afternoon’s 44,157 since December 2012.
Supporter apathy, anger at the ownership of Mike Ashley and the departure of popular former manager Rafa Benitez
But Bruce – who has gone three games without a home win since taking the job – thinks a victory or two will be enough to see the numbers through the gates increase.
“All I can do is try and get on with my job. We can never take for granted the support this great club has got. Hopefully it will be onwards and upwards with the team,” said the head coach.
“I am sure they will come back when we win a few games.”