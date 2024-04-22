Newcastle United put £20m price tag on stalwart amid interest from Championship pair

Newcastle United's Sean Longstaff has been linked with Leeds United and Leicester City. Image: Stu Forster/Getty Images

Sean Longstaff won't be short of potential suitors should Newcastle United decide to offload him this summer, according to reports. Newcastle are approaching what could be a summer of change at St James' Park as they look to strengthen Eddie Howe's first-team squad.

In order to find the space for new signings, the Premier League's financial rules dictate that players could well be sold this summer and while Longstaff remains highly thought of at the club, his status as as an academy product ensures his sale would represent pure profit. According to the Sunday People, that's something Newcastle may consider, especially as his contract at the club is due to expire at the end of next season.

Shields Gazette

The report claims two clubs are tracking his situation with the Magpies closely, with Leeds United and Leicester City both said to be keen. Of course, both are currently in the Championship and a move to either outfit would be entirely dependent on them winning promotion to the Premier League.

At the time of writing Leicester City have the best chance of doing that, given they top the table with three games to play, while Leeds United are in third. However, it is claimed that Newcastle would be willing to listen to offers between £15-20m for the midfielder this summer. It's not the first time Leeds have been linked with the 26-year-old, either, with reports emerging earlier this year of their supposed interest.

For the time being, though, Longstaff remains a valued member of Howe's first-team squad at St James' Park, making 24 starts this season and playing every minute of every league game since the turn of the year.