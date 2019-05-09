Newcastle United Q&A: Rafa Benitez's contract situation and Salomon Rondon's future discussed ahead of Fulham trip

Newcastle will play their final Premier League game of the season when they travel to Fulham this weekend - and there's plenty to discuss both on and off the field.

We held our latest Newcastle United Q&A earlier today, when our writers Miles Starforth and Joe Nicholson took an in-depth look at the current situation at St James's Park.

Newcastle manager Rafa Benitez.

There was plenty on the agenda, including Rafa Benitez's contract talks, Salomon Rondon's situation and the Magpies' trip to Craven Cottage.

Watch the full Q&A in the video above.