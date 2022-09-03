Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Newcastle United will be looking to improve on their midweek defeat to Liverpool when they face Crystal Palace on Saturday afternoon.

The Magpies have been beaten just once this season, and currently sit 12th in the table with six points from their first five matches.

Eddie Howe’s men were hamstrung by a stoppage time winner from the Reds at Anfield, having initially taken the lead through new signing Alexander Isak.

For their part, Crystal Palace drew 1-1 in midweek, picking up a point against Brentford.

The Eagles have now won just one of their first five matches this term, drawing two and losing two as well.

They are currently 13th in the table with five points.

But with the dust beginning to settle on this summer’s transfer window, and with teams all across the division getting used to their new look squads, what’s the current state of play at St. James’ Park?

Check out the latest Premier League speculation below...

Leeds United are considering a winter transfer for defender Kai Wagner. Philadelphia Union are “very reluctant” to let their star left-back go in the middle of the season, however. (Manuel Veth)

Newcastle United were quoted “ludicrous fees” for a number of targets over the course of the summer transfer window. Everton’s Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Brentford’s Ivan Toney and Bayer Leverkusen’s Moussa Diaby would have all cost the Magpies in excess of £50 million each. (The Athletic)

Leeds United were interested in making a deadline day swoop for Leicester City striker Kelechi Iheanacho, but the Nigeria international ultimately proved to be unattainable. (The Athletic)

Newcastle United wanted to sign Tottenham attacker Lucas Moura on Deadline Day, as did Aston Villa. Spurs, however, decided to keep the Brazilian. Moura’s future remains open, with the player out of contract at the end of the season. As such, the 30-year-old could leave for free next summer. (Fabrizio Romano)

The FA “refused the possibility” of extending the transfer deadline so that midfielder Steven Alzate could join West Brom in the closing stages of the window. The 23-year-old will remain at Brighton for the time being. (Pipe Sierra)

Arsenal are “likely” to make a move for Palmeiras midfielder Danilo in January. The Brazilian is said to fit the profile of the kind of player that Mikel Arteta is hoping to bring in to bolster his options in the centre of the park. (The Independent)

Belgian right-back Thomas Foket almost joined West Ham on deadline day. The Hammers were willing to offer around £3 million, with a three-year contract on the table. Foket’s current side Stade Reims refused the bid, however, and demanded closer to £5.2 million. (Sacha Tavolieri)