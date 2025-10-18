Newcastle United player ratings v Brighton. | Getty Images

Brighton 2-1 Newcastle United: Here’s how Nick Woltemade, Anthony Gordon, Anthony Elanga and co fared at the Amex Stadium.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Newcastle United lost 2-1 at Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon - here are the player ratings from the match.

Eddie Howe named an unchanged side for the third match running as The Magpies looked to make it three wins in a row following a 4-0 victory over Union Saint-Gilloise in the Champions League, followed by a 2-0 triumph over Nottingham Forest last time out in the Premier League at St James’ Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But Newcastle have never beaten Brighton at the Amex Stadium in the Premier League, drawing five and losing three of their eight trips since earning promotion from the Championship alongside The Seagulls in 2017.

The Gazette has launched a new WhatsApp NUFC channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates directly to your phone. Simply click this link to join our NUFC WhatsApp channel.

Both sides head into Saturday’s match after the October international break level on nine points from their opening seven league matches.

Brighton opened the scoring shortly before half-time with Danny Welbeck beating the offside trap and dinking the ball over Nick Pope.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That gave Brighton a half-time 1-0 lead as Newcastle were facing yet another winless trip to the Amex.

Newcastle had a penalty shout turned down in the second half after the ball hit off Mats Weffer’s hand inside the penalty area but nothing was given after a VAR check.

But The Magpies didn’t let that deter them as substitute Lewis Miley played a low ball in which Nick Woltemade back-heeled in for his fifth goal in six starts since joining the club, and arguably his best so far.

But Brighton went back in front and it was Welbeck again after the ball fell kindly to him on the edge of the box.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And that saw Brighton secure a win that leaves Newcastle with just nine points out of a possible 24 to start the new Premier League season.

Here are the Newcastle United player ratings from the match...

Nick Pope - 6

Claimed the ball well from crosses and made a great save to deny Georginio Rutter after 20 minutes. Beaten twice by two tidy Danny Welbeck finishes.

Kieran Trippier - 7

Composed down the right side and barely put a foot wrong despite his side’s poor overall performance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Malick Thiaw - 5

Recovered well to block Yankuba Minteh’s low cross. Headed wide late on. His most passive defensive display after a strong start to life at the back at Newcastle.

Sven Botman - 5

Headed wide of the right post from Anthony Gordon’s cross in the first half. Backed off and played Danny Welbeck onside for Brighton’s opener.

Dan Burn - 6

Had a tough task up against the pace of Minteh but has been able to make a few important blocks and challenges. Put a dangerous ball into the box early in the second half but a teammate wasn’t there to turn it goalwards. Was unfortunate to see his challenge fall nicely to Welbeck for the second goal. Couldn’t quite turn the ball goalwards in stoppage tme.

Sandro Tonali - 6

A steady midfield showing from the Italian. Solid when in possession but not overly involved with Brighton keeping the ball well. Made a vital block early in the second half to cut out a big chance for Brighton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bruno Guimaraes - 6

Shot just wide of the right post after six minutes. A good opportunity after the bringing the ball down nicely inside the box. Put his body on the line to stop Yankuba Minteh getting a shot away.

Joelinton - 4

Very loose with his passing and not able to show any quality in the match before being taken off at half-time.

Anthony Elanga - 4

Let down by his touch and questionable decision-making. Had a great opportunity to attack down the right but slowed up and allowed Brighton to get back and calm the danger. Hooked at half-time.

Anthony Gordon - 5

Had a positive start to the game but faded as the first half wore on. More involved in the second half but lacked the final ball or shot. Frustrating after a positive international break with England.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nick Woltemade - 6

Struggled to get involved other than a couple of smart flicks and link-up play. Kept quiet by Brighton’s physical back line until a header over the bar in the final touch of the first half. Got more involved in the second half and took his opportunity when it came with an improvised finish to draw Newcastle level.

Substitutes

Lewis Miley - 7

On for Joelinton 46: Recovered after being dispossessed moments after coming on. Helped Newcastle take control of the game in the second half but couldn’t help them get the points over the line. Encouraging.

Jacob Murphy - 5

On for Elanga 46: Played through on goal by Guimaraes but couldn’t bring the ball down well enough to get an effective shot away.

Harvey Barnes - 5

On for Gordon 69: Came on when Newcastle were pushing but couldn’t quite help break Brighton down.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jacob Ramsey - 5

On for Tonali 69: Made his return to action after seven weeks out injured. In and out of the game in the closing stages.

On for Guimaraes 85: A late roll of the dice after Brighton went back in front.