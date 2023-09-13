News you can trust since 1849
BREAKING
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Former ITV News presenter reveals dementia diagnosis
Daniel Khalife arrested by police after escaping HMP Wandsworth
Danny Masterson sentenced 30 years to life in prison
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62

Newcastle United reach ‘advanced’ contract talks as player delivers ‘outstanding’ international display

All the latest news and transfer rumours surrounding Newcastle United as the return of Premier League action approaches.

Jamie Kemble
By Jamie Kemble
Published 13th Sep 2023, 10:00 BST- 2 min read
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Newcastle United will already be preparing for their return to action as the international break wraps up.

The Magpies have endured a difficult start to the season, losing three times and winning just once. Eddie Howe’s men are going to need to get themselves in gear as they look to battle for a European start, and as they prepare to kick off their Champions League campaign next week. AC Milan await for the first Champions League clash, and Howe will know his men need to be much more solid defensively by the time that clash rolls around.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In the meantime, we have rounded up all the latest news and transfer rumours surrounding St james’ Park.

New Guimaraes deal

Most Popular

Newcastle are said to be ‘very close’ to agreeing a new contract with Bruno Guimaraes.

There was reportedly interest from Liverpool in the Brazilian over the summer, but the Magpies are now said to be looking to put their star midfielder out of reach by tying him down to a new contract. Guimaraes is already under contract until 2026, but Newcastle will now likely hand him a pay rise as they look to extend the deal.

Fabrizio Romano wrote in his newsletter: “Negotiations are at an advanced stage for Bruno Guimaraes to sign a new contract.”

Trippier praise

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Kieran Trippier delivered an ‘absolutely outstanding’ performance for England on Tuesday night.

“We’re building all the time, we want to keep improving, we keep pushing the players,” Gareth Southgate said after the Three Lions’ win over Scotland.

“We’ve been able to experiment a bit this week as well with two new centre-backs who have come in who are relatively inexperienced and both have done really well. But, some of our senior players are just so influential. [Kyle] Walker and [Kieran] Trippier tonight were absolutely outstanding. The impact of our senior players on this group just can’t be underestimated.”

Related topics:AC MilanEddie HoweChampions League