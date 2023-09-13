Newcastle United reach ‘advanced’ contract talks as player delivers ‘outstanding’ international display
All the latest news and transfer rumours surrounding Newcastle United as the return of Premier League action approaches.
and live on Freeview channel 276
Newcastle United will already be preparing for their return to action as the international break wraps up.
The Magpies have endured a difficult start to the season, losing three times and winning just once. Eddie Howe’s men are going to need to get themselves in gear as they look to battle for a European start, and as they prepare to kick off their Champions League campaign next week. AC Milan await for the first Champions League clash, and Howe will know his men need to be much more solid defensively by the time that clash rolls around.
In the meantime, we have rounded up all the latest news and transfer rumours surrounding St james’ Park.
New Guimaraes deal
Newcastle are said to be ‘very close’ to agreeing a new contract with Bruno Guimaraes.
There was reportedly interest from Liverpool in the Brazilian over the summer, but the Magpies are now said to be looking to put their star midfielder out of reach by tying him down to a new contract. Guimaraes is already under contract until 2026, but Newcastle will now likely hand him a pay rise as they look to extend the deal.
Fabrizio Romano wrote in his newsletter: “Negotiations are at an advanced stage for Bruno Guimaraes to sign a new contract.”
Trippier praise
Kieran Trippier delivered an ‘absolutely outstanding’ performance for England on Tuesday night.
“We’re building all the time, we want to keep improving, we keep pushing the players,” Gareth Southgate said after the Three Lions’ win over Scotland.
“We’ve been able to experiment a bit this week as well with two new centre-backs who have come in who are relatively inexperienced and both have done really well. But, some of our senior players are just so influential. [Kyle] Walker and [Kieran] Trippier tonight were absolutely outstanding. The impact of our senior players on this group just can’t be underestimated.”