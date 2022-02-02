Newcastle United ready to battle Man Utd for big money Serie A ace, Magpies set to axe £5m man

The Magpies head into the game with five new signings on the books, and it will be fascinating to see which new players are thrown straight into the first time, and how they get on in their first test against Frank Lampard's Toffees.

Among Newcastle's new signings is full-back Matt Targett, who has joined on loan from Aston Villa. Discussing his move to St James' Park, the former Southampton ace said: “Well, you look at it from afar, and you see all the players they've been linked with, the new owners and the project, it's all exciting,

“It's been a bit hectic, really. I found out last night. I was back down south with my family, and had to travel back up to Birmingham. I got a phone call from my agent saying 'we need you up here by tomorrow morning’.

“I also had a brief phone call with (head coach Eddie Howe) yesterday evening, and said he was looking forward to working with me. The team has quality, and I'm sure we've got enough to stay in the league. I'm always happy to play. I'll give my all for the club.”

He added: “About three or four years ago, I was linked with Newcastle – and I was about to get on a plane from Southampton!

“Even at the time then, I just didn't feel I was ready, but, now with the experiences I've had, I feel like I'm in a good place.”

