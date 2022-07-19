The midfielder, signed in January 2016, has been away in Austria for the club’s two-game pre-season tour of the country, which culminated in a 1-0 loss to Mainz 05 today.

Shelvey has a year left on his present deal, but he will trigger another year if he plays three games.

Asked if he would like to stay longer than the year he has left, Shelvey said: “I’ve got three games to get another year, and hopefully I should do that this season. I mean, I’d be a bit worried if I didn’t!

“At the end of the day you’re always playing for a new contract, and I’m not thick, I’m not getting younger. I’m 30 years of age – and I look about 40! You just want to be part of it. The only way for this club is up – and a lot of people would want to be in my shoes.

“Positivity’s great around the club. We went through a really bad spell. I’ve been six-and-a-half years now, we know what the craic is around the city – and what you can and can’t do.

“It’s a really good place to be at the minute, the city is buzzing. My missus and kids love it up here.”

Check out the latest Premier League transfer speculation below...

1. Fulham move for Cornet Fulham have made their move to sign Burnley winger Maxwel Cornet amid rival interest from Everton. (Daily Mail) Photo Sales

2. Pepe in demand Everton and West Ham United have reportedly joined Sevilla in the race to sign Arsenal winger Nicolas Pepe, who will be sold this summer. (Fichajes) Photo Sales

3. Toon ready Mara approach Newcastle United are ready to make ‘contact’ to sign Girondins de Bordeaux forward Sekou Mara. The ex-PSG player is valued at around £12.7m. (Loïc Tanzi) Photo Sales

4. QPR want Richards QPR are ‘looking to complete a deal’ for Brighton youngster Taylor Richards. (West London Sport) Photo Sales