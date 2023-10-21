Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Newcastle United are finally back in action today when they take on Crystal Palace in the Premier League. The Magpies went into the international break on the back of a draw with West Ham United, a result that came on the back of a superb run of form.

Eddie Howe’s men will now look to get back to winning ways against Palace, and it will be a busy week with a Champions League clash with Borussia Dortmund next week. In the meantime, we have rounded up all the latest news and transfer rumours surrounding St James’ Park.

Tonali latest

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

Sandro Tonali may have to go without pay during his likely incoming suspension over alleged gambling violations. That’s according to La Gazzetta dello Sport, who say Tonali will likely have to train alone during the duration of an suspension, with the midfielder’s representatives due in Turin to meet with the Federal Prosecutor’s Office next week.

Howe has said of Tonali in the meantime: “[Tonali] is very much available for selection. He’s had a very, very difficult couple of weeks, he’s been dealing with a lot and, from what I can see, from a few hours a day, he’s handling himself really well and is dealing with emotions incredibly strongly.”

Ceballos links

Newcastle are said to be interested in a move for Arsenal star Dani Ceballos ahead of the January transfer window. The Magpies need a ball-playing holding midfielder in January given the Tonali uncertainty, and Fichajes say Ceballos could be available due to his reduced appearances this term.