Craig Dawson’s header put The Hammers into the lead before Joe Willock’s goal in first half stoppage time saw the sides go in level at the break.

The second half was a slow burner with no meaningful chances as the spoils were shared in the capital.

For Newcastle, it ended a three game winning streak but their unbeaten record now stretches to six games.

Even though The Magpies are fighting against relegation and West Ham are chasing the Champions League places, Moyes felt a draw was a good result for his side.

“I’m thrilled with a point,” the West Ham boss said after the match. “It might be as bad as we’ve played this season.

“I’ve had words with the players on other days. I didn’t think it was needed today. Our levels need to come back up. I think if we improve individually, we’ll improve as a team.

“I didn’t take anything else away from the game today. Intensity we’ve got and I don’t think physicality has been a problem. Our ball retention, turnovers, not playing as well with the ball as we have done, not being as clinical in small moments – those things would come to mind before the physical side of things.”

Although Moyes’ satisfaction with a point is indicative of his own side’s poor performance, it also suggests how far Newcastle have progressed in a short period under Eddie Howe.

They’ve gone from a side unable to put a win together, let alone a run of results. Now they’re going away to a side fifth in the table and leaving the home manager ‘thrilled’ to take a point.

While The Magpies didn’t have too many clear cut chances after equalising, they were in control of the game for large periods. That left Howe slightly frustrated with a point as West Ham fans made their thoughts clear as boos rang around the stadium at full-time, although Moyes was quick to play it down.

“I don’t think [the booing] was anything to do with the team,” he added. “I think it was directed to the referee.”

