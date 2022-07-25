Here, we round-up all the latest transfer stories that have emerged today surrounding Newcastle United:

Lyon chief reveals Paqueta stance

Lyon head scout Bruno Cheyrou has revealed that the French side will have to trim their squad this summer but insists they want to keep their squad as strong as possible in the process:

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Armando Broja in action for Newcastle United against Southampton (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

“We need to reduce the squad size," Cheyrou said, as picked up by 90min. "In terms of departures, we will analyse offers on a case-by-case basis but the economics will come into consideration.

“We will consider the offers with Jean-Michel Aulas and Vincent Ponsot in order to make the best decisions. I am here to ensure the best team possible, but there are other things to take into account as well.”

Newcastle have been linked with a move for Lucas Paqueta this summer and although Cheyrou didn’t mention the Brazilian by name, when asked later about his future, Cheyrou revealed that Lyon ‘are prepared for every eventuality’ regarding Paqueta’s future.

Scottish clubs join chase Anderson

Hearts and Hibs are among a clutch of clubs monitoring Elliot Anderson’s situation at Newcastle United ahead of a proposed loan exit from the club.

Anderson has shone in pre-season whilst the Magpies have been away in Austria and Portugal as Eddie Howe assesses his squad ahead of the new season.

Anderson’s performances will give Howe a headache over his short-term future at the club as a host of clubs line-up to take the teenager on-loan if a deal presents itself.

The Edinburgh Evening News report that Hibs and Hearts join West Bromwich Albion, Bristol City, Luton Town, Millwall, Huddersfield Town, Sheffield Wednesday and Bristol Rovers in showing an interest in Anderson.

Hammers ‘scale back’ Broja interest

West Ham have reportedly ‘scaled back’ their interest in Chelsea striker Armando Broja after agreeing a fee for Sassuolo striker Gianluca Scamacca, according to the Northern Echo.

Broja was reportedly set for a loan move to the London Stadium but his future now looks uncertain following these developments.