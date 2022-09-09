Newcastle United receive Bruno Guimaraes injury boost following Brazil call-up verdict

Guimaraes has missed Newcastle’s last three Premier League matches with a hamstring injury but is understood to be close to returning.

And his fitness has been effectively confirmed with a call-up for Brazil’s friendly against Ghana to be played in France on September 23.

The 24-year-old will be expected to be involved in Newcastle’s Premier League match at home to Bournemouth on September 17, should it go ahead.

Newcastle United player Bruno Guimaraes waves to the fans after the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Nottingham Forest at St. James Park on August 06, 2022 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This weekend’s Premier League fixtures were postponed following the passing of Queen Elizabeth II.

Guimaraes was unsure if he would make Newcastle’s scheduled trip to West Ham United, which will now be rescheduled.

The former Lyon midfielder is an Olympic gold medallist for Brazil and has been capped eight times for his country, scoring once.

Following his latest call-up, Guimaraes took to Instagram to post the message: “Back then I dreamed of living everything I’m living today.

"I’ve never looked for a shortcut to achieving my dreams. I never skip work, I’ve never stopped trying.

"Being able to represent my country has always been present in my dreams.

"I am thankful for another call-up. Let’s go together for another chance to live my dream.”