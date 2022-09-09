News you can trust since 1849
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Newcastle United receive Bruno Guimaraes injury boost following Brazil call-up verdict

Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes has been called up to the Brazil national team to play Ghana later this month.

By Dominic Scurr
Friday, 9th September 2022, 4:09 pm

Guimaraes has missed Newcastle’s last three Premier League matches with a hamstring injury but is understood to be close to returning.

And his fitness has been effectively confirmed with a call-up for Brazil’s friendly against Ghana to be played in France on September 23.

The 24-year-old will be expected to be involved in Newcastle’s Premier League match at home to Bournemouth on September 17, should it go ahead.

Newcastle United player Bruno Guimaraes waves to the fans after the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Nottingham Forest at St. James Park on August 06, 2022 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Most Popular

This weekend’s Premier League fixtures were postponed following the passing of Queen Elizabeth II.

Read More

Read More
Newcastle United forward set to leave the club in January after injury-plagued s...

Guimaraes was unsure if he would make Newcastle’s scheduled trip to West Ham United, which will now be rescheduled.

The former Lyon midfielder is an Olympic gold medallist for Brazil and has been capped eight times for his country, scoring once.

Following his latest call-up, Guimaraes took to Instagram to post the message: “Back then I dreamed of living everything I’m living today.

"I’ve never looked for a shortcut to achieving my dreams. I never skip work, I’ve never stopped trying.

"Being able to represent my country has always been present in my dreams.

"I am thankful for another call-up. Let’s go together for another chance to live my dream.”

Brazil’s squad to face Ghana in full: Alisson, Ederson, Weverton; Danilo, Alex Sandro, Alex Telles, Bremer, Eder Militao, Marquinhos, Ibanez, Thiago Silva; Bruno Guimaraes, Casemiro, Fabinho, Fred, Lucas Paqueta, Everton Ribeiro; Antony, Roberto Firmino, Matheus Cunha, Neymar, Pedro, Raphinha, Richarlison, Vinicius Junior, Rodrygo

West Ham UnitedPremier LeagueElizabeth IIFrance