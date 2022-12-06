Clubs looking to loan Newcastle United forward who hasn’t made an appearance

Newcastle United have reportedly been swarmed with loan offers for a player who isn’t even contracted to the club, yet.

Australian teenager Garang Kuol is set to join Newcastle from Central Coast Mariners in January after the clubs agreed a £600,000 fee. Kuol became the youngest player to feature in the knockout stages of the World Cup since Pele in 1958 when he came off the bench in Australia’s 2-1 last-16 defeat to Argentina.

Argentina's forward #10 Lionel Messi and Australia's forward #21 Garang Kuol fight for the ball during the Qatar 2022 World Cup round of 16 football match between Argentina and Australia at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Al-Rayyan, west of Doha on December 3, 2022. (Photo by Odd ANDERSEN / AFP) (Photo by ODD ANDERSEN/AFP via Getty Images)

Kuol played against both Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe in Qatar as Australia proved to be somewhat of a surprise package.

And in order to circumvent UK work permit issues, Newcastle will likely choose to loan out Kuol shortly after his arrival in January. And with the 18-year-old impressing at the World Cup, many clubs have reportedly expressed an interest in taking the player on loan.

The Telegraph have reported that United have received loan offers for Kuol while also being ‘swamped’ by enquiries from across England and Europe.

Newcastle’s preference is to loan Kuol to either a German or Portuguese side, where work permit conditions for foreign players are less strict. The club may also choose to loan the player out to a Championship side next season depending on his progress.

Leeds United eye shock January move for Newcastle United PIF signing

Newcastle United striker Chris Wood has been linked with a surprise return to his former club Leeds United in January.

Wood signed for Newcastle from Burnley for £25million last January but has found goals hard to come by with three in 31 league outings for the club so far. New Zealand’s all-time top goalscorer enjoyed a productive spell at Elland Road between 2015 and 2017 as he scored 41 goals in 83 Championship appearances.

Wood also picked up the Championship golden boot while at Leeds during the 2016-17 campaign but left to join Burnley under controversial circumstances at the start of the following season. And according to Football Insider, Leeds are looking to make a move for the striker this January.

Any move is likely to be a loan though Newcastle may be reluctant to let the player leave unless they are able to get a replacement secured as Wood is currently the club's only fit and available striker. Callum Wilson is currently at the World Cup with England while Alexander Isak is close to returning from a thigh injury.

Newcastle United linked with move for Premier League World Cup star

Newcastle United are reportedly interested in Fulham and United States full-back Antonee Robinson. The 25-year-old England-born left-back played 13 times for Fulham in the Premier League so far this season and started all four of the USA’s World Cup matches.

