Christian Norgaard has admitted that Bryan Mbeumo is likely to leave Brentford this summer amid Newcastle United transfer links. | Getty Images

Brentford captain Christian Norgaard has dropped a major hint surrounding the future of Bryan Mbeumo.

Mbeumo has starred for Brentford this season, scoring 18 goals in all competitions to aid Brentford’s hopes of securing European football. The Cameroon international has flourished following the sale of Ivan Toney last summer and is expected to be the latest big name to secure a big money move away from the Gtech Community Stadium.

Newcastle United, who will look to sign a right-winger this summer, have been heavily-linked with a move for Mbeumo this summer, with the 25-year-old viewed by many as the perfect addition for Eddie Howe’s style of play that can make an impact straight away. Brentford remain in a good negotiating position, however, and will likely demand north of £50m for the winger this summer - with the Telegraph recently reporting that fee could be as high as £60m.

Whilst Mbeumo won’t come cheap and remains a key component of Thomas Frank’s team, there is an expectation that he will leave the Bees this summer - and his captain’s latest comments have further fueled the fire over a potential departure.

Christian Norgaard’s Bryan Mbeumo transfer bombshell

Speaking to Sky Sports, Norgaard admitted that Mbeumo ‘is likely to go’ this summer but that the Bees are well placed to cope without their talisman. “I am pretty calm with what will happen to Bryan and [Yoan] Wissa,” Norgaard said. “A lot of questions are asked about them and you can almost feel the worries around the place when you talk about them maybe leaving us.

“I for one really feared us losing Ollie Watkins and Said Benrahma, Ivan Toney and so it continues. But the club has already now [prepared for their departures] in Tiago who hasn’t played a lot, another fantastic character and he will also take the league by storm at some point.

“When that is I don’t know but I’m sure he will be ready for whenever Wissa gets his dream move or if Bryan leaves then there will be a change of the offensive players. I just think that the club are so talented in terms of recruiting and always being two or three steps ahead.”He continued: “It’s true but I think that Brentford have been good at keeping them for more than just one season. When you look at Ollie, he was here for at least three seasons, Ivan was here for three seasons, it’s not like it’s just one season and they go away.

“Bryan came at the same time as me six years ago, Wissa when we got promoted so four years he has been here. That is important as well so it’s not just in and out. You come here, you get integrated into the team, you’re a big part of what we’re doing and then you get your fully deserved move, maybe not straight away but two, three or four years further down the line. That is an important thing.

“Whatever will happen, I think Bryan is likely to go, I don’t know with Wissa yet, I hope that he might stay. Either way I’m happy for the season the both of them have had as they deserve it so much.”